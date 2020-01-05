LISBON – Roger D. Charpentier, born March 9, 1950, died on Dec. 30, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanne G Charpentier; and his daughter Sara J. Needham and her partner, Karl Huntley. He so enjoyed his three grandchildren: Harold age seven, and Annie and Tommy age four. His father Roland Charpentier, Jr. also survives as does his five sisters, Joan Laskey, Marie-Anne White, Elizabeth Hunt, Carol Baldwin, and Sandy Wheeler and all of their spouses. His mom, Annie Charpentier is deceased. He was a grandson to Marie and Roland Charpentier, Sr. and Addy and Harold White.

He served two years in the Navy after graduating from Lewiston High School in 1969. He retired from Bath Iron Works where he was employed as a welder, after returning from the Navy.

A celebration of his life will be held in the future.

Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Roger’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.