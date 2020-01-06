BUCKFIELD — Buckfield recovered from a slow start to the second half to rally to a 38-34 win over Seacoast Christian in East/West Conference girls basketball action on Monday.

The Bucks (2-6) scored just one point in the third quarter but found the range in the fourth, outscoring the Guardians 14-9 to pick up the win.

Kathryn Henderson led all scorers with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Siana Jacobs added five points. Ellie Leech led Seacoast (5-2) with 10 points.

Carrabec 49, Mt. Abram 13

SALEM — Aislinn Slate scored eight points to lead the Cobras past the Roadrunners in an MVC game in Salem.

Sarah Olson, Courtney Rollins and Olivia Fortier each added six points for Carrabec (5-2).

Madison Phelps led Mt. Abram (3-6) with five points.

Winthrop 62, Wiscasset 8

WINTHROP — Kena Souza led all scorers with nine points in the Ramblers’ 62-8 dismantling of the Wolverines in Winthrop.

Kayla Weber, Maddie Perkins, and Madison Forgue each recorded seven points for Winthrop (8-0). The Ramblers held the Wolverines (0-5) scoreless in the first and third quarters.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Buckfield 81, Seacoast Christian 19

BUCKFIELD — RJ Loring scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Buckfield to an 81-19 win over Seacoast Christian in boys basketball action.

Tyler Gammon added 17 points and Gavin Charest chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots for the Bucks (3-5). Caleb Reardon led Seacoast 91-6) with five points.

Winthrop 75, Wiscasset 20

WINTHROP — Logan Baird had 13 points in the Ramblers’ convincing 75-20 win over the Wolverines on the road in Wiscasset.

Robbie Feeney and Sam Fuller each dropped 10 points for Winthrop (10-0).

Noah Haggett had 15 of Wiscasset’s (0-9) 20 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Dom’s 3, Winslow 0

HALLOWELL — Bella Webster tallied two goals and an assist, all in the second period, to lead St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester to a 3-0 win over Winslow/Gardiner/Augusta at The Ice Vault.

Webster assisted Taryn Cloutier when she broke a scoreless tie early in the second period, then scored a pair of insurance goals, with Cloutier assisting on the first.

