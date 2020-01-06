BUCKFIELD — Buckfield recovered from a slow start to the second half to rally to a 38-34 win over Seacoast Christian in East/West Conference girls basketball action on Monday.
The Bucks (2-6) scored just one point in the third quarter but found the range in the fourth, outscoring the Guardians 14-9 to pick up the win.
Kathryn Henderson led all scorers with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Siana Jacobs added five points. Ellie Leech led Seacoast (5-2) with 10 points.
Carrabec 49, Mt. Abram 13
SALEM — Aislinn Slate scored eight points to lead the Cobras past the Roadrunners in an MVC game in Salem.
Sarah Olson, Courtney Rollins and Olivia Fortier each added six points for Carrabec (5-2).
Madison Phelps led Mt. Abram (3-6) with five points.
Winthrop 62, Wiscasset 8
WINTHROP — Kena Souza led all scorers with nine points in the Ramblers’ 62-8 dismantling of the Wolverines in Winthrop.
Kayla Weber, Maddie Perkins, and Madison Forgue each recorded seven points for Winthrop (8-0). The Ramblers held the Wolverines (0-5) scoreless in the first and third quarters.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Buckfield 81, Seacoast Christian 19
BUCKFIELD — RJ Loring scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Buckfield to an 81-19 win over Seacoast Christian in boys basketball action.
Tyler Gammon added 17 points and Gavin Charest chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots for the Bucks (3-5). Caleb Reardon led Seacoast 91-6) with five points.
Winthrop 75, Wiscasset 20
WINTHROP — Logan Baird had 13 points in the Ramblers’ convincing 75-20 win over the Wolverines on the road in Wiscasset.
Robbie Feeney and Sam Fuller each dropped 10 points for Winthrop (10-0).
Noah Haggett had 15 of Wiscasset’s (0-9) 20 points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Dom’s 3, Winslow 0
HALLOWELL — Bella Webster tallied two goals and an assist, all in the second period, to lead St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester to a 3-0 win over Winslow/Gardiner/Augusta at The Ice Vault.
Webster assisted Taryn Cloutier when she broke a scoreless tie early in the second period, then scored a pair of insurance goals, with Cloutier assisting on the first.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Dear Abby
Man’s family treats him as a second-class citizen
-
Horoscope
Cancer: Control your emotions or secrets may resurface
-
Dr. Roach
Mystery guidance to avoid flu shots has patient troubled
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bid accepted for New Gloucester culvert, dam work
-
News
Lewiston inauguration: Mayor Mark Cayer promises to be ‘champion’ for city