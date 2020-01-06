LIVERMORE — The Planning Board unanimously approved Michael Weaver’s application Monday to open Green Acres LLC, a retail medical marijuana facility.

Prior to the vote, more than a dozen residents attended a public hearing on the application.

Planning Board Chairman Jim Manter said the board’s role was to make sure the application was complete and met town ordinances.

Weaver said he has been a medical marijuana provider for six years and his background check is up to date.

“I haven’t had any problems,” he said.

Weaver said he will carry medical marijuana plus other herbs and holistic products, with some obtained from other places.

Weaver also said his business has many cameras, a 10-foot fence and motion sensors for security.

“I will be getting my health card next month,” one resident said. “The closest place is in Auburn or Lewiston. I have no transportation, I’m handicapped. He’s right down the road. I can walk there.”

Another resident asked if the facility met the distance requirements from a nearby ball field and day care center.

Manter said the code enforcement officer had looked into those concerns.

“He found it does meet the requirements,” Manter said.

“Barely,” she replied.

Resident Dale Boothby said Green Acres would help people who rely on those types of substances for arthritis and other issues.

“I use it,” he said. “It helps me get through the day without all the pain.”

Another resident said the security is adequate and the town could use the tax dollars.

Manter said Planning Board members visited the site, something that is not usually done.

“The code enforcement officer addressed the questions we had,” he said. “Any points that came up were resolved to our satisfaction.”

At the conclusion of the Planning Board meeting, the regularly scheduled Board of Selectpersons meeting was held.

Town Clerk Renda Guild said the annual rabies clinic is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost is $18 per animal. Dog licenses may be renewed, too.

In other matters, Guild said she expects a large turnout for the primary election March 3. She requested a person be available to help direct traffic at the Town Office.

