SOUTH PARIS – Elaine A. Witherell, 81, a former resident of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Market Square Health Care Center in South Paris. She was a caring daughter and sister, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born on April 29, 1938, in Mt. Chase Plantation, Maine, the daughter of Wilbur Glidden and Geneva (Hatt) Glidden. Elaine attended schools in Patten and Monmouth. On December 30, 1955, she married the love of her life, Arthur H. Witherell, he passed away on October 9, 2019. While living in Connecticut she worked for Sears & Roebuck Co. for a few years and then as a secretary for the University of Connecticut until she retired. Her greatest joy was caring and loving her family. She is survived by her son, Kirt A. Witherell and his companion Sandra Hayes of North Monmouth, a granddaughter, Bethanie Witherell, four great-grandchildren, a sister, Emiline Glidden, and two brothers; Wilbur and Emery Glidden. She was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Arthur H Witherell, a son, Dana J. Witherell, a grandson, Craig Grant and a sister Madelyn Townsend. The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the amazing care given to her by the staff of Market Square Health Care Center. Your dedication for her well being was a blessing to us. Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.comGraveside service and interment in will be held in the spring at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Monmouth, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

