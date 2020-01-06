- Peter Arsenault, 35, of Mexico, assault, 2:30 p.m. Sunday by the Mexico Police Department.
- Lindsay Clark, 39, of Norway, violating conditions of release, 9:31 p.m. Saturday by the Norway Police Department.
- Tammy Demmers, 45, of Brownfield, domestic violence assault, 5:58 p.m. Sunday by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Corey Edwards, 31, of Oxford, operating under the influence, 1:37 a.m. Saturday by the Oxford Police Department.
- Harry Every, 49, of Dixfield, domestic violence terrorizing, burglary, obstructing the report of a crime, aggravated reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, attempted murder and domestic violence reckless conduct, 12:06 p.m. Saturday by the Mexico Police Department.
- David Giasson, 43, of Oxford, violating conditions of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, 2:57 p.m. Friday by the Norway Police Department.
- Kayla Keith, 33, of South Portland, driving to endanger, refusal to submit, refusal to stop, probation violation, failing to stop for an officer, 4:11 a.m. Sunday by the Oxford Police Department.
- Gale Smith, 48, of Casco, violating conditions of release, 12:05 p.m. Saturday by the Norway Police Department.
- Johnny Sweetser, 36, of South Paris, domestic violence assault, 8:58 p.m. Saturday by the Norway Police Department.
- Seth Thomas, 28, of Norway, disorderly conduct, 3:20 a.m. Sunday by the Norway Police Department.
