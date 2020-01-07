AUBURN — Community members have come out in droves to support a local businesswoman who suffered severe burns on New Year’s Day after tripping with a boiling pot of water.

Misty Edgecomb was walking up stairs, planning to unclog a sink drain, when the water scalded her face, shoulder, chest and left arm.

“Reality is she’s covered in second-degree burns and spent a night in the burn unit,” said Rachel Hatch, a friend who has organized a fundraiser for Edgecomb. “It wasn’t life-threatening, but it’s serious.”

In four days, 187 people have donated $8,059 to help the family via a Facebook campaign.

“She’s very aware and she’s very humbled by it,” Hatch said. “She’s just really touched.”

Edgecomb owns and operates M.E. Massage Therapy on Webster Street in Lewiston. It’s unclear how long she’ll be out of work.

She has high-deductible insurance coverage, Hatch said.

“My hope is that this doesn’t bury them,” said Hatch. “She had mentioned making payments for the rest of her life to the hospital — I’m, ‘No, no, no.’ I’m hoping that she can just heal from this and not have to worry about the financial aspect.”

Edgecomb lives in Auburn with her husband, Keith, and their two elementary school-age children. On Jan. 1, she was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and quickly sent to the burn unit at Maine Medical Center, according to Hatch.

She’s home now but in a lot of pain and receiving nursing care, Hatch said. Friends have organized a meal train to help the family as well.

“She’s just one of those people that you just love her. She’s just always happy and always positive,” said Hatch. “I love that this community came through because we do live in a great community. Misty is a very giving person, a lot of people know her, and clearly a lot of people have been touched by her, and that really shows. Even though it’s kind of this awful thing, it’s had this positive outcome.”

