PORTLAND — Good Theater continues its Second Stage series with “Murderers,” the darkly hilarious comedy by Jeffrey Hatcher. The production will run in repertory with the current main stage show, “Popcorn Falls.” “Murderers” opens Saturday, Jan. 11, and plays through Saturday, Feb. 1, at Good Theater in the St. Lawrence Arts Center.

The Riddle Key Retirement Center has it all: golf, swimming pools, the Florida sun and murder. Whodunnit? The three members of this quirky cast of characters, and they’re about to tell you why and how. Starring local favorites Joe Bearor, Jackie Oliveri and Lynne McGhee, this triptych of murderous monologues is the perfect antidote to the darkness of winter in Maine. Homicide has never been so hilarious!

“Murderers” stars Joe Bearor as Gerald, Jackie Oliveri as Lucy and Lynne McGhee as Minka, the three unlikely murderers of Riddle Key. Good Theater favorite Paul Haley directs and Justin Cote stage manages. “Murderers” will feature costume design by Justin Cote, lighting design by Iain Odlin, scenic and sound design by Stephen Underwood and prop design by Jared Mongeau.

Talkin’ Broadway described “Murderers” as “a delight — a very funny comedy with some biting satire and terrific storytelling.” And TheatreMania.com said, “As delightful a group of killers as one is likely to encounter.”

Jeffrey Hatcher is an American playwright and screenwriter. Notable works include the book of Broadway’s “Never Gonna Dance” and “Compleat Female Stage Beauty,” which he adapted into the screenplay for “Stage Beauty” (2004), starring Billy Crudup and Claire Danes. Hatcher’s comedy “Mrs. Mannerly” was produced at Good Theater in 2014.

His awards and grants include NEA, TCG, Lila Wallace Fund, 2013 IVEY Lifetime Achievement Award, Rosenthal New Play Prize, Frankel Award, Charles MacArthur Fellowship Award, Edgerton Grant, McKnight Foundation, Jerome Foundation, Barrymore Award Best New Play (“A Picasso”), and L.A. Critics Circle Award Best Adaptation (“Cousin Bette”). He is a member and/or alumnus of The Playwrights Center, the Dramatists Guild, the Writers Guild and New Dramatists.

“Murderers” plays at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, at 12:30 p.m. Saturdays and at 5 p.m. Sundays. All tickets are $22. They may be purchased online by visiting the company’s website, www.goodtheater.com, or by calling the box office at 207-835-0895. The Good Theater is in the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St.

