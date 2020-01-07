YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth Historical Society will celebrate the opening of “Collect, Convert and Create: Dazzling Collages” by Yarmouth artist Emily Blaschke from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Wine, cheese and light refreshments will be served at the free opening reception.

True to the show’s title, Blaschke creates vibrant and richly layered collages out of objects and materials collected from thrift stores, dumps and discarded household items. Blaschke’s passion for sustainability drives her to bring new significance to previously unwanted objects by combining them in fresh ways. Even representational paintings that lack her usual mixed media elements are often created with expired nail polish and leftover house paint. Blaschke notes that “her childhood in California and art training from UC Berkeley inform her colorful and flamboyant sense of style, while her patterns are reminiscent of the quilts and folk art that currently surround her in Maine, where she has lived for 10 years.” Blaschke is represented by the Portland Art Gallery.

“Collect, Convert, and Create: Dazzling Collages” by Emily Blaschke will be on view through Feb. 29. Yarmouth History Center is at 118 East Elm St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

