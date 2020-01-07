Brunswick Mall Ice Skating Rink

Maine Street, Brunswick

When the conditions are just right for outdoor skating, this community rink on the lawn in downtown Brunswick is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Hockey is not permitted weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your own skates. Call the Parks & Recreation Department to confirm the rink is open, (207) 725-6656.

Falmouth Family Ice

20 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth

The pond-shaped man-made rink at Falmouth Family Ice is southern Maine’s only outdoor ice surface that is open to the elements, refrigerated and regularly resurfaced by a Zamboni. The “pond” is open from December through February, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for public skating (free for Falmouth residents; otherwise $5 per person). Skate rentals are available inside for $2 a pair. Significant precipitation – or melting – causes the outdoor surface to close; call ahead to be sure the surface is cleared for skating, (207) 781-4200. If it’s too wet or too bitingly cold outside, check the public skating hours for the indoor rink, Falmouth Family Ice (familyice.org).

Orland H. Blake Skating Pond

188 Main St. (parking behind Key Bank), Yarmouth

This old-fashioned skating pond behind the log cabin on Main Street is maintained by Yarmouth Community Services, which keeps the pond lit until 11 p.m. There’s also a cute little warming hut thanks to the Orland H. Blake Skating Pond & Village Improvement Society. Pucks and sticks are restricted to the rear section of the pond when figure skaters or children are present. Bring your own skates. www.yarmouthcommunityservices.org. The pond is open for skating when conditions are deemed safe and the best place to check the status is on the Facebook page.

The Rink at Thompson’s Point

10 Thompson’s Point, Portland

This rink overlooking the Fore River is under a pavilion, and the sunset views are spectacular. It’s windy, though. Dress for biting cold, or you’ll end up huddled in the warming hut or bent over local craft beer in the yurt bar. For young beginning skaters, there’s a Polar Bear Skate Pond. The rink opens in November – the date depends on the weather – and closes Feb. 23. Skating hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 3-9 p.m., Friday from 3-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 ($5 for kids age 5 and under), $3 for rental skates. Wednesday nights are buy-one-get-one-free admission, and Thursdays are $7 admission including skate rental with a college ID. www.therinkatthompsonspoint.com, (207) 222-3031.

Riverside Golf Course Rinks

1158 Riverside St., Portland

At the city-owned Riverside Golf Course in Portland you’ll find a pair of side-by-side rinks totally 20,000 square feet of ice. The smaller of the two rinks is lit at night and they’re both open for skating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more info, head to www.riversidegolfcourseme.com.

Scarborough Ice Rink

20 Municipal Drive, Scarborough

This rink stays open as long as the weather cooperates. There are actually two rinks here; an upper rink for hockey and a lower one for skating and both are open from dawn to 9 p.m. with rink lights on from 4 to 9 p.m. Call the rink hotline for status updates at (207) 883-7645 and you can find additional info at scarboroughmaine.org.

Travis Roy Arena

495 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth

Skating season at North Yarmouth Academy’s Travis Roy Arena runs from July into early March. Skate sharpening and concessions are available and the facilities include four public locker rooms and a heated viewing area on the second floor.

(207) 846-2384. www.nya.org

Troubh Ice Arena

225 Park Ave., Portland

Portland’s indoor municipal rink offers public skating year-round, typically Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30-4 p.m. Public skating is $6 for adults, $4 for youths and seniors, plus $3 for skate rentals. The rink also offers public freestyle sessions (Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m.) and public pick-up hockey (November through February, Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.). It never hurts to call ahead, (207) 774-8553. You can also find info online at www.portlandmaine.gov.

Wainwright Recreation Complex

125 Gary L. Maietta Way, South Portland

The rink measures 108 feet wide and 212 feet along so there’s plenty of room for figure skating and non- contact pond hockey. Keep an eye out for special nighttime skating events as the outdoor rink has lights. Find additional info at southportland.org .

The Waterhouse Center

51 Main St., Kennebunk

Skating is free at this pavilion in downtown Kennebunk, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily November through March, weather permitting. Ice is regularly resurfaced. Bring your own skates, but don’t bring pucks or sticks. Find more info about the rink at kennebunkmaine.us.

AMY PARADYSZ AND AIMSEL PONTI

