VFW open
JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St in Jay is now open to the public. Activities are karaoke on Mondays from 6-9 p.m., cribbage on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., live music and dancing on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Public Supper on Fridays at 5 p.m., This Friday’s menu for Jan. 10 will be spaghetti and garden salad with French bread and apple crisp for dessert. Come join us.
Rabies clinic
LIVERMORE — A Rabies Clinic will be held on Jan. 11, at the Livermore Fire Station, 10 Crash Rd in Livermore, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. cost: $18. Please bring the paperwork for your animal’s last rabies shot. The vet requires this for three years shot.
Livermore Falls Advertiser
