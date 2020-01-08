AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Jennifer Jalbert for its Auburn location.

Jalbert, a Lewiston native, recently started a new career in real estate brokerage. After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1988, she pursued a career in healthcare billing, holding a variety of positions at St. Mary’s Medical Center over the past 21 years, including patient financial counselor and denials billing representative.

Jalbert resides in Lewiston with her husband, Robert, where they are local landlords, owning two multi-family properties.

