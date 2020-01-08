JAY — The Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club will hold its award banquet Sunday, Jan. 12 at the VFW Hall on Route 133.
The social hour begins at 5 p.m. with supper served at 6 p.m. All members are invited to attend.
For more information call Jeff Newcomb at 207-212-5680.
Please keep sending thoughts and prayers to Larry Lord and his family. Larry is a big part of the club; he is deeply missed and thought of often.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Happy New Year from AYS
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore board approves retail medical marijuana application
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Sports Roundup
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Growing up Wilson/Bath and Bedtime time stories
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen