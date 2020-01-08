JAY — The Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club will hold its award banquet Sunday, Jan. 12 at the VFW Hall on Route 133.

The social hour begins at 5 p.m. with supper served at 6 p.m. All members are invited to attend.

For more information call Jeff Newcomb at 207-212-5680.

Please keep sending thoughts and prayers to Larry Lord and his family. Larry is a big part of the club; he is deeply missed and thought of often.

Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club
