BETHEL — The World Service Committee is sponsoring a lasagna lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at West Parish Congregational Church. The meal will include homemade lasagna, salad and bread and ice cream sundaes. Suggested donations are $10 to defray cost of four people heading to Puerto Rico to provide hurricane relief.

Tim LeConey, Bruce Pierce, Jan Whitworth and Jane Chandler plan to travel to Puerto Rico in February to rebuild and repair roofs damaged by Hurricane Maria in August of 2017. This is part of a Maine Conference United Church of Christ trip sponsored through UCC Disaster Ministries.

Most people in the area are still without power, working with generators. There are 500 applicants on the waiting list to get improvements to their homes. The roofs have lost their water-resistant integrity. The work involves power-washing the flat roof to remove lichen and other stuff, then rolling out water sealant on the roof.

Anyone who wants transportation to the lasagna lunch may call Age Friendly Community Initiative rides program at 207-824-4444 two days prior to the event.

For more information about the noon meal and the trip, contact the Rev. Tim LeConey, [email protected], 207-824-2688.

