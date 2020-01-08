CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cynthia Erivo, 33; Gaby Hoffmann, 38; Sarah Polley, 41; Shirley Bassey, 83.

Happy Birthday: You’ll have plenty going for you, and if you keep your emotions out of your decision-making process, everything will move along as planned. Stay focused on your deadlines, and be persistent about the way you want to see things unfold. Run the show, and you’ll gain respect and the help and support you need to get what you want. Your numbers are 8, 17, 20, 23, 34, 38, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Broaden your scope, add variety to your life and consider how best to make your money work for you. A diligent approach to how you run your personal affairs will help set the stage for a stable and brighter future. Romance is featured. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll have plenty of ideas to work with, but if you spread yourself too thin and try to take on too much, you will fall short. Put energy where it will bring the most in return, and concentrate on detail and precision. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Lay down some ground rules when it comes to partnerships. Strive for equality, truth and a shared target. A personal pick-me-up will improve your emotional state of mind. Make plans with someone you love, and share your intentions. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t be afraid to do things your way. It’s OK to be different and to try something you’ve never done. Use your ingenuity, creative imagination and intuition to guide you forward. A partnership looks promising. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make necessary adjustments. Taking a minimalist approach to life, how you spend your money and how much you take on will help you avoid getting trapped in a pricey scheme someone is trying to push on you. Invest in you. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let someone anger you. If something doesn’t feel right, make adjustments and move on to something that is a better fit for you. Expand your interests, friendships and knowledge. A change will do you a world of good. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal improvement, a change of plans or doing something with someone you love to spend time with will spark your imagination and push you in a direction that is conducive to putting an end to old habits. Walk away from manipulative people. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a look around you, and make adjustments to the situations that are no longer to your advantage. Change your direction, update your way of thinking and consider where you should be mentally, physically and emotionally to reach your goal. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider who is on your side and who isn’t. You will have to be careful who you share information with and how you go about making personal changes. Don’t let anger step in and take over. Physical activity will ease stress. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dive into the deep end. When it comes to making progress, fear nothing. Show everyone what you are capable of doing, and spread your enthusiasm to those who can help you reach your goal. Embrace change, and strive for personal perfection. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let what others do bother you. Spend time fixing up your surroundings to suit your lifestyle. Pay more attention to your needs and how to achieve the happiness you desire. Make home, family and romance your focus. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your thoughts and beliefs to yourself. The help you offer others will put you in a good position when you want something in return. A contribution you make will end up leading to an unexpected opportunity. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are engaging, charismatic and enthusiastic. You are playful and innovative.

