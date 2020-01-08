LIVERMORE — Monday Planning Board members unanimously approved Michael Weaver’s application to open Green Acres LLC, a retail medical marijuana facility.

Prior to the vote a public hearing was held. More than a dozen residents and some of Weaver’s clients attended.

Planning Board Chairman Jim Manter said the board’s role was to make sure the application was complete and met town ordinances.

Weaver said he has been a medical marijuana provider for six years and his background check is up to date.

“I haven’t had any problems,” he said.

Weaver said he will carry medical marijuana plus other herbs and holistic products, with some obtained from other places. There are numerous cameras, a 10-foot fence and motion sensors for security.

One resident said, “I will be getting my health card next month. The closest place is in Auburn or Lewiston. I have no transportation, I’m handicapped. He’s right down the road. I can walk there.”

“I thinks it’s a good idea. It’s a benefit. Medical marijuana helps everybody,” Lee Young said.

One lady asked if it (the facility) met the distance requirements from the ballfield and daycare center.

Manter said the code enforcement officer was asked to look at that.

“He found it does meet the requirements,” he said.

“Barely,” she replied.

Resident Dale Boothby said it would help a lot of people who rely on that kind of substance for arthritis and other issues.

“I use it,” he said. “It helps me get through the day without all the pain.”

Another resident said the security is adequate and the town could use the tax dollars.

Manter said Planning Board members visited the site, something that isn’t usually done.

“The code enforcement officer addressed the questions we had,” he said. “Any points that came up were resolved to our satisfaction.”

At the conclusion of the Planning Board meeting the regularly scheduled Selectpersons meeting was held.

Town Clerk Renda Guild said the annual rabies clinic would be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $18 per animal. Dog licenses may be renewed as well.

Guild expects a large turnout for the primary election on March 3. She asked that a person be available to help direct traffic as parking at the town office complex isn’t the best.

Selectperson Scott Richmond said the cold could be a problem on March 3. The firetrucks are usually parked outside during town elections. He suggested keeping one truck indoors that day and moving the other two elsewhere.

“If the pumps freeze up that’s thousands of dollars,” Selectperson Brett Deyling said.

Guild received an email earlier in the day from the state’s property tax division. The $104 Homestead Exemption checks will start being mailed out on Jan. 8.

“310,000 checks will be going out,” she said. “They’re figuring 20,000 per day for four days each week. Livermore is in batch six. If they do a batch a day, I expect residents will start receiving checks the end of next week or the beginning of the following week.

“This is for people who have had the Homestead Exemption in the past. If there are any issues, such as a spouse has passed, the state will be reissuing the checks. There is a number to call.”

Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said there were no bids were received for the tree work needed at Lakeside cemetery. There were three applications for the advertisement for a highway position.

An executive session was held to discuss the applications. No action was taken afterwards.

