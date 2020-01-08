AUBURN – Janet Tischler Poulin, 72, died peacefully in her sleep at Androscoggin Hospice House. She was born in Cleveland Ohio the daughter of John Tischler and Anna Mae Clark. She later moved to Michigan and then finally to Maine, settling in Oxford, where she spent her life raising her family.

She was predeceased by her sister, Joanne Tischler, brothers, Jerry Tischler, George Smith and Robert Smith and by her daughter, Catherine Poulin Tischler-Collins. She is survived by her siblings, John Tischler and wife Tere of Michigan, sister Joyce Maxfield of Ohio; her children, Mary Clark and husband Randy of Livermore, Harry Sims and wife Michiko of Paris, and Christopher Poulin and wife Christina of Oxford, son-in-law Timmy Collins of Auburn; grandchildren, Brandon Sims, Erika Sims, Kristin-Elliingwood Washington (and husband Alex), Dameon Poulin, Joshua McLaughlin and Josephine Tischler-Collins; and a one great-grandchild, Kenzo Washington. She also has cousins that she grew up with that she considers like sisters: Sally Killion, Judy Patterson and Diane Tilton and many more extended family. She also stayed friends with her ex-husband Raymond Poulin and his wife Sarah of Auburn, and they visited her often.

She worked many years at Smith’s Shop and Save in Oxford and later worked many years at Rainbow Federal Credit Union, retiring as a loan officer. She was very proud of her banking work and still had people she helped to balance their checkbooks and was also the treasurer for the Women’s Guild of the Oxford Congregational Church.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and reconnecting with family via Facebook. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, doing crossword puzzles and was fascinated by anything to do with Princess Diana and the Royal Family. She loved watching the oldies like Archie Bunker and Perry Mason, and most recently was a huge Tom Brady and New England Patriots fan.

At her request, there will not be a service, only a gathering of family at her home in Oxford. Many thanks for the wonderful care she received from Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

