LEWISTON – Methyl Annette (Easter) Park, 90, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Methyl was born on Nov. 11, 1929 in Rumford Point, Maine, to Marion and Isaac Easter. She graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford in 1949 and was married to Henry W. Park, III on Jan. 26, 1952. In addition to the years dedicated to her role as a wife and mother, Methyl worked at Oxford Paper Company in both Maine and New York and at Holmes Transportation Company and Bay State Calendar Company in Massachusetts.

Methyl dearly loved the state of Maine and had a lifelong interest in its history, belonging to several historical societies. She loved her family, immediate and extended, as well as her wide circle of friends. She enjoyed creating beautiful handiwork and was a member of the Maine State Grange for over 20 years, most recently serving as Treasurer of the Rumford Grange.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry, and her six siblings, Wilfred Easter, Althea Tucker, Ronald Easter, Wendell Easter, Gerald Easter, and Priscilla Jasud. She is survived by her children, Stephen Park, Susan (Park) Pritchard, and Gregory Park; her grandchildren, Miles Pritchard, James Park, Joseph Park, Christopher Park, Sarah Pritchard, and Hannah Park; her great- granddaughter, Shelby Park; and many nieces and nephews who she loved as her own.

Visitation will be held this Saturday, Jan. 11, be from 10:30-12:30 at Fortin Group in Auburn, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 at St. Phillip’s Church in Auburn. Committal will be held in the spring at North Auburn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.

