NORWAY — SCORE Oxford Hills is pleased to offer this one-day QuickBooks workshop for small businesses in our community and beyond. This widely-used small business accounting software can help with your invoicing, tracking sales and expenses, and handling your bookkeeping requirements for tax preparation.

QuickBooks is a top-selling small business financial software program. This quick-start course will cover program navigation, basic bookkeeping principles, invoicing customers, receiving payments, monitoring customer balances, recording expenses, paying bills, charting accounts, and reviewing key financial statements. This course is taught using the Desktop Quickbooks Pro.

For more information and to register:

Here are the specific objectives of the free six-hour session, which will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St., Norway:

Morning:

Basic principles of accounting

Accounting behind the scenes in QuickBooks

QuickBooks user interface features ‘About QuickBooks’ help and support

Tracking company sales

Set up customer records in the Customer Center

Recording sales receipts and invoices

Recording payments from customers

Recording bank deposits

Afternoon:

Tracking company expenses

Set up vendors in the vendor list

Understand how to use classes in QuickBooks

Use QuickBooks for job costing

Enter expense transactions in several different ways

Manage accounts payable transactions

Reports and financials

Case Study (practice)

Who Should Attend?

Any business owner wanting to implement a sound accounting tool for their business

Any business bookkeeper needing efficient software that tracks income and expenses all in one place

Anyone seeking to better understand the features and capabilities of QuickBooks.

The Presenter:

Michael Fortin, from Augusta, graduated from Thomas College in Waterville with a BA in Business Education, has worked as an accountant for both government and the private sector for more than 25 years, with more than 15 years devoted to teaching QuickBooks. For 30 years he has been a Maine small business owner of Power Mixers, a Maine DJ serving events across Maine and New England.

When: For one day, Saturday, January 25th, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Lunch: Bring your own brown bag lunch. SCORE will provide water and cookies.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE SOFTWARE:Space is limited so please register by Tuesday January 21st. This workshop requires you to bring your own PC laptop; If you have Quickbooks Pro 2015 or later already installed on the laptop bring that computer to the class. If you do not have a recent edition of QuickBooks installed, you will need to download the QuickBooks Pro 2020 trial version good for 30 days. Click here and then scroll down to QuickBooks Pro 2020 and click on it to download and install the program.

Use these codes to install QuickBooks Pro 2020 trial version:

License #: 0421-9621-3866-298

Product #: 611951

Please download and install the software before the workshop begins but be aware that it is a 30 day trial which will expire.

OPTIONAL COURSE MATERIAL: Students may also purchase the optional text book “QBDesktop Comprehensive” to accompany the workshop, and although not required, the book is highly recommended and a great resource. You may place your order at the following website: http://www.lablearning.com/quickbooks-2019-comp-textbook.html?sc=37&category=6432 There is an eBook and printed text book version.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: