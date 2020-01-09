Baked Chicken Thighs

Lois Dwyer, Oxford

10 Chicken thighs

2 Can cream of mushroom soup

1 Cup milk

1 6 Ounce can mushrooms, undrained

3 Tablespoons cooking sherry

2 Teaspoons garlic salt

Wash and skin chicken thighs and place them in a Dutch oven. Add milk to soup and stir until creamy then pour over chicken. Stir gently until all the pieces are covered. Add mushrooms and the liquid, sprinkle sherry and garlic salt over the top. Bake at 300 degrees for 3 hours. Great with rice or noodles.

Italian Meat Pie

Lois Dwyer, Oxford

1 Pound of hamburg

1/4 Cup green pepper, chopped

1/3 Cup Parmesan cheese

3/4 Cup water

1 1/2 Ounce package spaghetti sauce mix

1 Pie crust

1/2 Teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 Teaspoon oregano

1 1/2 Cups Mozzarella cheese

1 6 Ounce can tomato paste

Brown the beef with the garlic salt and oregano; drain. Add the green peppers and cook for about 2 minutes. Then stir in the water, tomato paste and spaghetti sauce mix. Simmer for 10 minutes. Sprinkle 1/2 of the Parmesan cheese in the bottom of the pie crust then 1/2 of the beef mixture. Then spread 3/4 Cup of Mozzarella cheese. Add the remaining beef mixture and Parmesan cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Cover with the remaining Mozzarella cheese and bake until cheese melts.

Vanilla Brownies

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2/3 Cup margarine

2 Cups light brown sugar, packed

3 Eggs

2 2/3 Cups flour

2 1/2 Teaspoons baking powder

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1 Cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 Cup peanut butter chips

1 Cup chopped walnuts, optional

Melt margarine in a large saucepan. Add the sugar and blend well. Let cool for 10 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. Spread into a greased baking pan; 15 1/2″ x 10 1/2″ is idel, but can work in a 13″ x 9″ pan; just adjust baking time a bit longer. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

Kids in the Kitchen

Raspberry Parfait

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Package raspberry jello

1 1/2 Cup hot fruit juice and water

1 Pint vanilla ice cream

1 10 Ounce package raspberries

1 Adult

Dissolve jello in hot liquid. Add ice cream by spoon, stirring until melted. Chill until slightly thickened. Fold in raspberries and pour into dessert dishes. Chill until set.

