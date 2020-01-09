To The Editor:

All of us at American Legion Post 58 in Buckfield would like to wish everyone a Happy New year, especially to all veterans near and far. May the year ahead be healthy, happy, prosperous and safe for our troops.

We look forward to welcoming new members now that our membership eligibility guidelines have changed; if you have been on federal active duty (even one day!), in the armed forces since December 7, 1941, or are still serving, you’re eligible to become a member. For more information, call Commander Jim Lowell 890-4350. Thank you,

Gloria Hall

Post Adjutant

Buckfield

