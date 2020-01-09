To The Editor:
All of us at American Legion Post 58 in Buckfield would like to wish everyone a Happy New year, especially to all veterans near and far. May the year ahead be healthy, happy, prosperous and safe for our troops.
We look forward to welcoming new members now that our membership eligibility guidelines have changed; if you have been on federal active duty (even one day!), in the armed forces since December 7, 1941, or are still serving, you’re eligible to become a member. For more information, call Commander Jim Lowell 890-4350. Thank you,
Gloria Hall
Post Adjutant
Buckfield
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Municipal meetings • January 9 – 16, 2020
-
Advertiser Democrat
AARP needs volunteers for tax return preparation program
-
Advertiser Democrat
Movie Review: “Little Women”
-
Advertiser Democrat
Pet of the Week: Doolin
-
Advertiser Democrat
Free QuickBooks workshop for small businesses