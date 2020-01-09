LISBON – Debbie Ouellette, 63, of Lisbon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 30, 1956 in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Don Geraghty and Joan (Cyr) Geraghty.

On August 10, 1985 she married Dan Ouellette. They made their home in Lisbon after many years in Madawaska. She enjoyed baking, cooking, fishing, reading, watching crime dramas on television and especially spending time with her grandson.

She is survived by her husband Dan Ouellette of Lisbon; daughter, Erica Koch and husband Nick; grandson, John Koch all of Litchfield; sister, Kim Wilke and husband Chris of Urbandale, Iowa; and her beloved dog “Murphy”. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Don and Joan Geraghty.

Interment at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Cemetery, 130 Main St., Madawaska.

