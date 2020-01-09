SABATTUS – Susan Petruska, 64, of Sabattus passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born in Jacksonville, Fla. on Nov. 28, 1955 to Ken Hoffman and Ruth Hoffman.

In 1991 Sue married her best friend Joe and they enjoyed 28 years of marriage. Joe was by her side until the end, his commitment and devotion never wavering.

Sue or “Susie” was everyone’s favorite bartender. Through the years she worked at Jimmy’s, Lewiston Raceway, Jim’s Jungle and The Ramada Inn, where she enjoyed meeting new people and pouring a good drink.

Sue had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Often, quite literally, she would give someone the shirt off her back. She lived for her granddaughters, they were truly her pride and joy. She enjoyed spoiling them and spending time with them in the kitchen, teaching them how to bake.

She leaves behind her devoted husband Joe; daughters Erica Dallaire, Crissy Dallaire and partner Mike LaPointe; grandchildren Ashlyn and Taylor Jean; father Ken Hoffman; sisters Mary and her husband Hedge Fairbank, Tara Hoffman, brothers Bud Hoffman and Jerry Hoffman; and extended family and friends.

We would like to thank her special caregivers, Pam and Sandy, for their love and compassion. She enjoyed her days spent with you.

A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund will be set at Maine Family Credit Union for her granddaughters

« Previous