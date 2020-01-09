POTSDAM, NY — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 946 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2019 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.
The students included:
- David Rich of Norway, ME, whose major is Business Administration
To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
