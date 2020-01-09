GREENE – No one was hurt, but power lines came down and a lane of travel was closed Thursday morning after a tractor trailer rolled on North River Road.

The man driving the truck escaped the 7:45 a.m. wreck without injury, fire officials said, but cleanup at the crash site continued into Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the area of North River and Allen Pond roads. Greene fire crews responded to the wreck, managing traffic around the area and keeping people away from downed lines.

“It’s been down to one lane for most of the day as we’re doing the cleanup,” Greene Fire Chief John Soucy said at about 4 p.m.

The Ford truck and the loaded trailer it was hauling were heavily damaged in the crash.

Maine State Police were investigating the crash. The name of the driver was not immediately available.

« Previous

filed under: