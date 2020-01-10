On December 23rd, 2019, the 37th Annual Christmas Party was held for Keep Country Day Care and Rainbow School students and their families. The preschoolers performed a Christmas play, “A Very Grinchy Christmas” and sang Christmas carols. Afterwards refreshments were served.
