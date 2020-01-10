On December 23rd, 2019, the 37th Annual Christmas Party was held for Keep Country Day Care and Rainbow School students and their families. The preschoolers performed a Christmas play, “A Very Grinchy Christmas” and sang Christmas carols. Afterwards refreshments were served.

Pictured left to right: Claire Hayden, Emma Haley, Landon O’Neil, Lydia O’Neil, Pippa Farrar and Charlotte Wright.

Pictured fron to back: Emma Haley, Claire Hayden, Landon O’Neil, Kiley Quimby. Pippa Farrar, Liam Watkin. Absent from photo: Ellie Phadungchai

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles