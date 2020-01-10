MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 83, NVU-Lyndon 51

Lyndonville, VT — University of Maine at Farmington coach Dick Meader earned his 500th victory as the Beavers jumped out to a 46-18 lead at the half and cruised to a 83-51 win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon on Friday night.

Terion Moss led the Beavers (9-3, 3-0) with 17 points, while Billy Ruby notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Damon Denteh led the Hornets with 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 59, NVU-Lyndon 50

Lyndonville, VT — McKenna Brodeur posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead UMaine-Farmington to a 59-50 win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon in a North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball matchup Friday.

Alex Bessey added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Beavers.

Shlynn Bardos led the Hornets with 14 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Maine 4, Holy Cross 2

ORONO — Liga Miljone had a goal and two assists as the Black Bears (9-10-3, 5-9-2 HEAW) built a 3-0 second-period lead and held off the Crusaders (3-15-3, 3-12-0) on Friday.

Michelle Weis, Brittany Colton and Ali Beltz also scored for Maine. Tereza Vanisova and Ella MacLean had two assists each. Carly Jackson made 25 saves.

Rachel Moore and Antonia Matzka each scored for Holy Cross.

