FARMINGTON — Tax season is here. Let the Western Maine CA$H Coalition help you with your taxes this year. Call (207) 778-7954 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment to have your taxes done for free until March 14. Taxes will be prepared on the first floor of the Roberts Learning Center (224 Main Street, Farmington) at UMF on Wednesdays 4PM-6PM and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. If your household made under $56,000 in 2019, our IRS- certified volunteers can prepare and file your taxes at no cost to you. Our prepares have years of experience (some returning for 10+ years), work together when needed, and follow a strict quality control procedure to ensure that you will not only get the best return possible, but you will also get information on valuable resources in our community.
The CA$H Coalition’s mission is directly in line with the goals of United Way by having community members volunteer their resources and time to help other members of the Franklin and Northern Androscoggin communities learn more about financial security and promoting financial education.
To learn more about the Western Maine CA$H Coalition, and other locations, services and volunteer opportunities visit the State-wide CA$H website at www.cashmaine.org. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, check out the website at www.uwtva.org, the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/uwtva), call (207) 778-5048, or visit; 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME.
