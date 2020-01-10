WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Dec. 31.
Men’s High Game scratch: Chuck Hilaman 232; Mike Crandall 227; Albert Farmer 202;
Mens High Series scratch: Chuck Hilaman 589; Mike Crandall 556; Albert Farmer 542
Mens High Game handicap: Mike Crandall 264; Chuck Hilaman 261; Frank Cushman 255;
Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 702; Chuck Hilaman 676; Mike Crandall 667
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 198; Cathy Walton 173; Judy Cubby 143;
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 526, Cathy Walton 447; Judy Cubby 359
Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 233; Judy Cubby 230; Peggy Needham 227
Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 627; Judy Cubby 620; Mary Drinkwater 616
