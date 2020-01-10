 

Mt. Abram senior Evan Allen with WCSH6 sports reporter Jessica Gagne. Submitted photo

SALEM — Mt. Abram High School senior student-athlete Evan Allen has been selected to be showcased on WCSH6’s Varsity Club segment this week.

The segment will air Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. and again on Saturday morning.

Following the fall sports season, Allen was selected as the Mountain Valley Conference’s boys soccer player of the year.

