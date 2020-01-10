SALEM — Mt. Abram High School senior student-athlete Evan Allen has been selected to be showcased on WCSH6’s Varsity Club segment this week.
The segment will air Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. and again on Saturday morning.
Following the fall sports season, Allen was selected as the Mountain Valley Conference’s boys soccer player of the year.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Tuesday Night Mixed League
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
‘Telling Tales: Western Maine’s Storyplace’ on Mt. Blue TV
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies
-
The Franklin Journal
First Trimester Concludes With Annual Christmas Concert/Awards Assembly