Obie (Obadiah), 4 to 6 years, Male, Hound—Hi there, my name is Obie! I am a very sweet, but typical hound dog. I’d be a great hunting companion and hope my forever home will have a big yard and lots of room for running. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

 

Pip, Senior (14 years), Female – Hi, my name is Pip. I am a sweet old lady cat looking for a peaceful and quiet home to live out my golden years. I am a bit finicky about my food; I prefer wet food, specifically fish, salmon, and tuna flavor. If you come to visit me at the shelter, I’m not in the Cat Room. I have a special spot out back that is more fitting for a lady of my age. Please come visit with me at the shelter! Submitted photo

 

 

