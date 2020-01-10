Graduates of Maine Maritime Academy in Castine share a laugh after Tom Therriault, left, of Monmouth used his “engineering skills” to get his snowmobile to start on Sabattus Pond on Friday. From left, Therriault, Tanner Littlefield of Newport, Jeremy Poisson of Saco, Jimmy Rose of Michigan, Josh Daigle of Turner and Zack Littlefield of Pittsfield graduated together in 2018 and have not had a chance to connect until Friday’s ice fishing outing. The friends work on ships and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, Miami, Trinidad, San Francisco and on the Great Lakes. “This all came together last minute,” Daigle said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal