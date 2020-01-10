FARMINGTON — Titcomb Mountain rang in the New Year with a free family-friendly ski event! Participants enjoyed a New Years eve event with free skiing, fireworks and a celebration with cake and ice cream at midnight.

FARMINGTON —The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce partnered with Titcomb Mountain to pull this event together. A prime sponsorship from Franklin Savings Bank and other sponsorships from Bangor Savings Bank and Otis Federal Credit Union made this event a free event. Gifford’s donated ice cream and Pyro City helped out with an awesome fireworks display.

The crew at Titcomb was fully prepared to handle the crowd and did a great job! The snack bar was open, the rental shop was in full swing and the lifts were running without a hitch! The weather even cooperated to make this a wonderful night!

Another comment made by an attendee was “Will you be doing this again next year?” The answer is, we hope to! Stay tuned and keep skiing! Thanks to all who participated!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: