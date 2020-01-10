WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — The Lycoming College Dean’s List is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of superior scholarship. Rylee Delaney ’22, of Livermore, was recognized for academic excellence for the fall of 2019. Delaney is majoring in astrophysics, minoring in biology. Students make the Dean’s List if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Area students have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Named were Jaylin Cloutier, Lewiston; Emily Edwards, Gray; Emily Wallace, Harrison; Tessa Wadsworth, Turner; Anna Dodge, Litchfield; Grace Gallant, South Paris; Julianna Labul, Farmington; Lindsey Perkins, Readfield; Haley Wakefield, Norway; Alexander Gorham, Peru; Tyler Harnden, Bridgton; Madelin Svetin, Topsham; Sarah Bobrowski, Greene; Adriana Whitaker, Turner.

Named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester was Keeley Bartolini of Topsham. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Bartolini is a psychology major.

BIDDEFORD — The following area students haves been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Named were Cassidy Smith, Andover; Dalton Canonico, Taylor Depot, Madison DeRosa, Ashleigh Jackson, Corryn Lachance and Hyann Willey, Auburn; Matthew Chiasson and Taylor Mason, Bethel; Katherine Parker, Madeline Welch and Janelle Wiesemann, Denmark; Mason Corriveau and Gina Kubesh, Dixfield; Brandon Cass, Alexandra Goodman, Anne Kelley and Alexa Koenig, Durham; Kallan Charest, Abigail Davis and Kristina LeBlanc, Fryeburg; Taylor Fowler and Paige Maheux, Greene; Kaitlyn Cannuli, Greenwood; Mallory Doiron, Jay; Dacia Bail, Paige Clabby, Emily Gosselin, Kaylyn Ritchie and Danielle Rock, Lewiston; Silas Crosby, Lisbon; Daniel Field, Carly King and Nicole Walls, Mechanic Falls; Allison Kelly, Minot; Kamy Pooler, New Sharon; Keisha Jackson, Oxford; Holly Young, Poland; Nicholas Aripez, Isaac Austin, Victoria Fitzpatrick and Brooke Surette, Sabattus; Danielle Allaire and Autumn Baker, Turner; Leanna Parker Bair, Wales; Sarah Carter, Waterford.

