AUBURN – Anita Marcelle Dumont, 93, of Monmouth, died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Auburn. She was born on Dec. 4, 1926, the daughter of Fernand and Alfreda Ouellette. For the past year Anita had been a resident of the Sarah Frye Home, and formerly was cared for by her family throughout a long and debilitating illness at home.She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John W. Dumont, Sr., of Monmouth; son John W. Dumont, Jr. and wife Lisa of Monmouth; son James P. Dumont and wife Pam of Erie, Pa.; grandson Justin and wife Anna and their four children of Pittsburg, Pa., granddaughter Rebekah Deming of Lisbon, N.H.; sister Doris Ruel of Bowdoin and brother Richard Ouellette of Buxton.Anita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – a true testament that love overcomes all tribulation in this world. She was the Jewel of her husband’s eye and the Sunshine of his life; and whomever she encountered was forever blessed with love, patience and acceptance. Throughout her sojourn on this earth, the Lord’s presence never departed from her… and so at length He came to fulfill His eternal promise and accompany her home.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery Association at 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta. Pastor James Dumont will conduct the services. Family and friends are welcome to share in the celebration of Anita’s life.

