LEWISTON — A large contingent of police are gathered at the intersection of Walnut and Pierce streets following an early morning report of “gun shots and fighting.”

State Police confirmed a tactical team had been sent to the city but would give no other details.

Lewiston police issued the following statement at 9 a.m.: “Several calls reporting gun shots and fighting were received beginning just minutes before 3 a.m. this morning. Officers immediately responded to learn some of those involved had fled into an apartment building at 21 Walnut St., and (police) surrounded the building,” the statement said.

At about 8:45 a.m., several residents said they had been evacuated from their apartments, but other residents in apartments in the area could be seen through their windows and were clearly staying in their apartments.

People standing outside Saturday morning said gunshots were heard at about 3 a.m. and said two people were later seen being led out of an apartment building and placed in handcuffs.

At 8:30, police were using a loudspeaker to order residents on the second floor of an apartment building at 21 Walnut St. to come out of the building.

Police were urging the public to seek an alternative route and to stay clear of the area. A section of Walnut Street is closed to traffic from Bates Street to at least Pierce Street.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: