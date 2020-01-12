MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Kody Greenhalgh hit a layup with two seconds remaining Sunday to give Bates an 81-80 win over Wesleyan in its NESCAC men’s basketball opener.

Greenhalgh finished with 18 points. Nick Gilpin posted 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Bates (8-4). Jeff Spellman added 15 points and four rebounds, and Stephon Baxter chipped in with 10 points and four assists off the bench.

Wesleyan trailed by four points with 15 seconds left in the game. Antone Walker it the first of two free throws. He missed the second, but Preston Maccoux grabbed the rebound for the Cardinals and passed to Gabe Revetz, who made a 3-pointer while being fouled and then hit the free throw to put Wesleyan on top, 80-79.

Bates then inbounded the ball to Greenhalgh, who drove through traffic and scored on a contested layup for the winning score.

Walker paced the Cardinals (9-4, 0-2) with 21 points and six assists. Sam Peek added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Jordan James posted 11 points and six rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bates 65, Wesleyan 56

LEWISTON — Meghan Graff poured in 25 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Bobcats (8-5, 1-0 NESCAC) edged the Cardinals (8-5, 0-2) on Sunday.

Mia Roy scored 14 points and also had four rebounds for the Bobcats. Julia Middlebrook had nine points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench, and Taylor McVeigh pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Caleigh Ryan led Wesleyan with 19 points and five rebounds. Maddie Clark added 13 points and two steals, and Marina Petruzzi contributed 11 points, five steals and four rebounds.

Fordham 53, George Washington 47

NEW YORK — Greely High School graduate Anna DeWolfe had 10 points as the Rams (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10) beat the Colonials (7-9, 1-2).

Boothbay graduate Faith Blethen had two points for Fordham.

