AUBURN – On Jan. 9, 2020 Earle S. Thompson went to be with Dera, so they could finally rest together after being apart for 10 years.

Earle was born in Bethel on Oct. 27, 1929. He was the son of Lloyd and Beatrice (Morton) Thompson. He married the love of his life, Dera Haines on June 10, 1950. Together, they enjoyed traveling, socializing, and spending time with friends and family at home. After starting their family and raising their two children, they quickly realized they had more love to give and began fostering children throughout the years. They fostered approximately 50 children. `

Earle worked at Western Auto for over 40 years and spent 10 more at Longley’s on Main Street in Norway. He could also be seen driving cars for Bessey Motors, Goodwin Viking Motors, and Ripley & Fletcher’s, before finally retiring in 2015.

Earle served as a Sergeant in the National Guard for 14 years. He was one of the original founders of the Norway Paris Lions Club in the 1950’s. He was a 45-year member, receiving countless perfect attendance awards, and was most proud of the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellow award, which he received in 2005. He was an active member in the annual car show for over 20 years, doing whatever needed to be done. He could be seen cooking hamburgers, parking cars, and always willing to offer a helping hand with his precious smile.

Earle also volunteered at the Town and Country Mobile Home Village, enjoying his time socializing and assisting with multiple events such as Bingo.

He is survived by his son Michael Thompson and wife Eileen Thompson, daughter Tina Colby and husband Scot; granddaughter Charlee Briggs, granddaughter Tobi Thompson, granddaughter Ashley Herrick, grandson Josh Colby, and their significant others; great-grandchildren Rylee Briggs, Chandler Briggs, Cameron Worden, Bentley Worden, Mckenna Herrick, Ryder Colby, and Paisley Colby.

He was predeceased by his wife Dera; infant son Brice; brother Robert Thompson and sisters Verna Sellers, Rita Lesard, and Rena Emond.

We would like to thank the staff at Clover Manor for all their help. They were great to him and helped us get through this tough period of his life, as well as the girls from Beacon Hospice. A special thank you to his granddaughter, Tobi, for her loving care and tenderness to all of us through this trying time. We wouldn’t have made it through without her. She stayed with him until he went to be with Mom.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Family and friends may attend visitation on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of

Earle to the:

Activities Department

Clover Healthcare

440 Minot Ave.

Auburn, ME 04210

