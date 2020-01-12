BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn’t known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots’ historic comeback against Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England’s 13-3 victory last season against the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots during the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England’s 20-13 wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.

BRONCOS: The Denver Broncos are looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons after Vic Fangio changed his mind about keeping his coaching staff intact and fired Rich Scangarello.

Scangarello, a disciple of San Francisco 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan, struggled in his first gig calling offensive plays in the NFL as the Broncos (7-9) regressed in almost every offensive category in 2019.

In his season-ending news conference, Fangio said he didn’t plan to make any changes to his coaching staff. But he changed his mind after reviewing Denver’s dismal offense that averaged just 17.6 points.

The Broncos got off to a 2-6 start and quarterback Joe Flacco criticized Scangarello’s play-calling as too conservative after a 15-13 loss at Indianapolis at midseason. Flacco was sacked several times that day and ended up with a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

GIANTS: New coach Joe Judge is hiring Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same role on Judge’s inaugural staff.

Incumbent James Bettcher, therefore, joins fired coach Pat Shurmur as scapegoats for the front office’s failures the past two years.

Shurmur, meanwhile, reportedly is expected to join Vic Fangio’s Denver staff as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator, replacing Scangarello.

Graham 40, who worked as Ben McAdoo’s Giants defensive line coach in 2016-17, is a fit for the strict tone Judge wants to set.

Graham and Judge, 38, coached together on Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots staff for four seasons from 2012-15. Graham worked with the defensive line and linebackers, and Judge was special teams assistant and then coordinator.

HALL OF FAME: Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The hall announced his selection Sunday night as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted.

« Previous

Next »