Karl Michelin poses for a portrait at the water's edge of Lake Melville in Rigolet wearing a dickie made of seal skin from a seal he hunted from the bay on Nov. 13, 2019. Morning Sentinel photo by Michael G. Seamans

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cmnews
Related Stories
Latest Articles