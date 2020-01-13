The journalism project, produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, explores the people and way of life in remote regions of Canada and Maine affected by renewable energy expansion.
The emerging international electric grid with a 1,000-mile supply chain is pitting New England's hunger for renewable energy against the indigenous peoples' hunger for life-sustaining food.
At the heart of a raging debate over the impacts of the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project lies a fragile ideal of wilderness and wild living that some fear will be lost forever with the change in the landscape and loss of brook trout spawning grounds.
Differing descriptions of renewable and green energy drive state and regional approaches, with the definitions set by Massachusetts driving the current New England Clean Energy Connect project, a $950 million power line that would carry up to 1,200 megawatts of hydropower from Canada, across Maine, to Massachusetts.