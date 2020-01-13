at 5:29 AM In an isolated Inuit community, concern is strong over water toxins from hydropower expansion The emerging international electric grid with a 1,000-mile supply chain is pitting New England’s hunger for renewable energy against the indigenous peoples' hunger for life-sustaining food. Read our special report produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

at 2:29 PM In Maine’s North Woods, unplugged back-to-landers foresee irreparable harm to trout from power corridor At the heart of a raging debate over the impacts of the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project lies a fragile ideal of wilderness and wild living that some fear will be lost forever with the change in the landscape and loss of brook trout spawning grounds. Read our special report produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Timeline: Central Maine Power’s project permit woes While Avangrid, CMP's parent company, was originally optimistic about the permit process, a pricing scandal and growing opposition to the project have pushed permitting decisions into 2020.