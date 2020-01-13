DAMARISCOTTA — Annette Stormont will instruct students in four sessions of “Hand Building with Clay” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays beginning Jan. 18, at the River Arts ceramic studio. Tuition is $120 for River Arts members and $150 for nonmembers for all four classes. A small clay fee will be determined by the instructor.

The three basic methods of hand building with clay are pinch, slab and coil. Students will explore all of these, alone and in combination, to create both functional and decorative items. Students will also learn basic glazing techniques. Glazes and one firing will be included in the class fee. Students will have the opportunity to sell works on River Arts ceramic shelves if they wish.

A maximum of six students will be accepted. Call River Arts to register for the class at 207-563-1507. River Arts studio is at 241 Rte. 1 North. Visit the gallery during winter hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

