LEWISTON — Lagers for Literacy promises to be a cure for the winter blues, offering a late afternoon happy hour of games and hilarity lead by local comedian Dawn Hartill. As an expression of support for community nonprofits, Baxter Brewing is co-hosting the event for the benefit of Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin.

Lagers for Literacy will be held in The Pub at Baxter from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and will feature an adult spelling bee at 4 p.m., with an an added component for audience members involving Maine place names.

A Jenga competition will follow the spelling bee at 5 p.m. All are welcome to show off their skills in one or both competitions, or simply drop in for a brew and watch the fun.

Registration is $5 a game per person, and all proceeds will help provide literacy programs in Androscoggin County. Registration is not required but encouraged. For more information check out the website at Lagers for Literacy, call 207-753-6658 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: