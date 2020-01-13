AUGUSTA — The Reprise Choral Ensemble will celebrate Maine’s Bicentennial with a concert titled “State of Maine, Our State of Maine” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Green Street United Methodist Church. The program will highlight Maine composers and poets from 1820 to 2020. The snow date for the performance is Sunday, Feb. 2.

Composers include Supply Belcher (“the Handel of Maine”), George Root, John Knowles Paine, Peter Re, Colin Britt, Noel Paul Stookey, Paul Sullivan and Philip Carlsen. Carlsen’s piece “earth dance” will be premiered at the concert under the composer’s direction. Poets featured are Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Edna St. Vincent Millay, and contemporary poets Lee Sharkey and Jeri Theriault.

Founded in the fall of 2018 by Timothy Rector and Julie Richard and directed by Mary Elisabeth Rector, Reprise Choral Ensemble seeks to educate and entertain concert audiences with choral music. Reprise draws singers from Augusta, Freedom, Hallowell, Lewiston, Oakland, Pittsfield, Waterville, Whitefield, Winslow and Wiscasset.

Reprise Choral Ensemble donates concert proceeds to central Maine visual and performing arts organizations and individuals. The ensemble is a registered nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. Suggested donation for admission to the concert is $12 for adults and free for students high school age and younger. For further information about the concert or information about auditions, email [email protected] or call 207-314-2935.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: