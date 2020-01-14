JAY — The director of the Public Works Department told selectpersons Monday that the department doesn’t need to replace a veteran employee who is retiring in July.

The issue was discussed in November when one employee was on medical leave and another was expected to be. One of them returned to work.

The department has 11 employees, including Director John Johnson and mechanic Danny Latham, who are stationed at the garage, and a part-time person assigned to the Transfer Station.

A veteran employee will retire this summer and that position will not be filled, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

The additional position would have cost about $70,000, including overtime for snow removal and other work, Johnson said.

“I don’t need the job offered about a month-and-a-half ago,” Johnson said.

Employees for the Public Works Department work at the Transfer Station or the highway garage.

A person who had been at the Transfer Station moved to the garage. A newly hired employee at the Transfer Station has also moved to the garage.

Johnson said if additional help is needed at the Transfer Station those at the garage would be moved there. They will also truck solid waste to Norridgewock and recyclables to Archie Inc.’s facility in Farmington, he said. He also plans to do road work.

Eight drivers have Class A licenses, he said.

In other matters, the board accepted changes to the Budget Committee bylaws, mostly in wording. One significant change reads: “The committee shall act by majority vote, calculated on the basis of the number of members present and voting.”

According to the bylaws, six regular members constitute a quorum, but alternates may count as regular members to reach a quorum. Without a quorum, the the committee may vote to hold a meeting but any recommendations made must note there was no quorum.

The committee has 11 members, not including alternates. It lacks one regular member and two alternates, LaFreniere said.

« Previous

filed under: