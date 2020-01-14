Azilee Hollenbeck, 8, of Lewoston boxes up hand-sewn fleece sleeping bags at The Curio in downtown Lewiston on Tuesday. She read that many baby animals have been displaced by the wildfires in Australia and wanted to help them. The pouches were made by her mother, Sheri Withers Hollenbeck, and will be shipped to the State Library Victoria in Melbourne for distribution to veterinarian offices, where “animals will be able to keep warm and safe until they are all better,” Azillee said. The Montello Elementary School second-grader is using her birthday money and donations from friends to cover the shipping costs. She said she hopes the sleeping bags will be suitable for baby wallabies, kangaroos, dingoes and koalas. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo