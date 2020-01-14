The decision to cancel a conservative columnist’s appearance at an event hosted by the University of Maine College Republicans has drawn criticism on social media as infringing on free speech rights.

Michelle Malkin – a former Fox News contributor, conservative columnist and author who has expressed anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim views – was scheduled to speak at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks in South Portland Friday.

“Mission accomplished, cowardly free speech hater,” Malkin tweeted Tuesday in response to a tweet urging people to call the hotel and ask them to cancel the event. “I hear you got an assist from Univ. of Maine officials, too. Taxpayers should know their $ is being used for cancel culture campaigns against #AmericaFirst students and speakers.”

Mission accomplished, cowardly free speech hater. I hear you got an assist from Univ. of Maine officials, too. Taxpayers should know their $ is being used for cancel culture campaigns against #AmericaFirst students & speakers. (Good job @yaf & @tpusa – you got the ball rolling!) https://t.co/SXEd3SZoWy — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 14, 2020

Blair Mathisen, the front desk supervisor at the hotel, said the event was canceled, but he couldn’t comment further on why or who made the decision.

Jeremiah Childs, a student at the University of Maine and organizer of the event, said in an email Tuesday that the university “called and threatened the hotel we were hosting.”

He said he is working on finding a new venue and the event “will happen no matter what.”

The university said in a statement that it did not pressure the hotel into canceling the talk.

“The freedom of expression, assembly, and the free exchange of ideas are rights that are protected in university policy for all UMaine students,” Dan Demeritt, a spokesman for the university, said in the statement.

He said the University of Maine College Republicans is no longer an official student group as its account was deactivated last fall after the group lost its faculty adviser.

“As a result any event hosted by these students would not be an official university function,” Demeritt said. “The university communicated that status in response to questions about an event that had been scheduled by UMaine students at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, but did not suggest that the event be canceled.”

Malkin is no stranger to controversy. She was condemned in November by the conservative group Young Americans for Freedom after she praised Nick Fuentes, an internet personality with a history of making anti-Semitic and racist comments.

The Trump Organization also canceled an event hosted by the anti-Muslim group ACT for America at Mar-a-Lago in October where Malkin was scheduled to be the keynote speaker .

She is described by Georgetown University’s Bridge Initiative, a project dedicated to informing the public on Islamophobia, as a “political commentator who has used her multiple media platforms, including as a ‘Fox News’ contributor and columnist, to propagate anti-Muslim and anti-immigration conspiracy theories.”

In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Malkin said she was told by hotel management that a university official was among those who called to try and convince them to cancel the event.

“It doesn’t make sense that public university officials would interfere with a private contract and a private hotel unless they’re trying to prevent the event from happening,” she said. “If I have one message, it’s that I find that behavior to be incredibly chilling. … I think it’s hypocritical and a disgrace to higher education in America, yet it’s happening everywhere.”

Among those weighing in on the controversy was Adrienne Bennett, a former spokeswoman for Gov. Paul LePage and a Republican candidate for Maine’s 2nd-District seat held by Rep. Jared Golden.

Bennett tweeted that Malkin has “many common-sense views and is also someone who pushes the envelope, sometimes places I agree with, other times I might not.” She also criticized the university for not defending free speech.

The University of Maine College Republicans lost their adviser, Amy Fried, a progressive columnist for the Bangor Daily News and chair of the university’s political science department, after she said she couldn’t support the group’s hard anti-immigration stance and support for Malkin and Fuentes, Inside Higher Ed reported earlier this month.

Without an adviser, the group was deactivated, though they can request to be considered for recognition again if they have an adviser and submit the appropriate paperwork to student government, Demeritt said.

In October the university condemned recent posts on the group’s private Facebook page, including a Columbus Day post that said indigenous societies discovered by Christopher Columbus “were corrupted by rampant ritual sacrifice and cannibalism.”

