FARMINGTON — Bates College was the same old run-and gun team, but this time out, the University of Maine at Farmington handled the Bobcats with poise and confidence.

Still, Bates dominated the glass and capitalized on UMF turnovers to pick up an 85-49 victory at Dearborn Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Bates now goes to 9-5 overall and the Beavers are now 7-7, but remain undefeated at 4-0 in the North Atlantic Conference.

“We are still a young team learning to be disciplined,” Bates coach Alison Montgomery said. “We came out really sharp, but little undisciplined defensively…but I think we turned the corner and understand that level of intensity that we’ve got to play at.”

The Beavers kept up with the Bobcats in the first quarter, even though Bates came out on top 17-12. The Bobcats were more tenacious in the second quarter, building a 39-23 lead going into halftime.

“I know (UMF) is more talented than they have been in the past,” Montgomery said. “Their post player (McKenna Brodeur) is hard to guard, moves really well off the ball.

“We have had some success pressuring ball-handlers this year, and they definitely made it tougher for us, like they are more dynamic with the ball, good straight ahead speed…so yeah, I think they are a super solid team.”

Brodeur scored the team-high 12 points and sophomore forward Molly Folsom contributed 10. The Beavers went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.

UMF coach Jamie Beaudoin was pleased with the way his Beavers played with confidence.

“I thought that we were really well prepared for the some of the stuff we wanted to see,” Beaudoin said. “They did a great job on the offensive glass making extra possessions.

“Obviously, they (Bates) are a very talented team. And in the NESCAC conference, we want to see what we can do against the best teams in that region. They are obviously one of them.

“But I thought for the most part, I thought we competed very well. The end of the day, they make some big plays and they rebound the ball really well, and they turned us over, too, and we had a hard time getting into what we wanted to do.”

The Bates offense did a good job of spreading the scoring around the roster. Meghan Graff walked away with the game-high 19 points and teammates Mia Roy and Ariana Dalia each scored 11, and Brianna Gadaleta scored 10 points.

Bates ripped down 21 offensive rebounds and 24 defensive rebounds.

“Always feels great when sort of everyone on our roster gave us really good minutes, and that is a good feeling,” Montgomery said. “Everyone played at least 10 minutes, so that is always a good feeling.

“They (Beavers) changed some defense in the second half that we responded to and we were able to score through.”

