PARIS — Northeast Bank to sponsor Vikings/Cheverus basketball double header and Veterans Appreciation Night

Friday evening, both the Oxford Hills girls and boys Varsity teams will take the floor for a rare home court double header against the Cheverus Stags. The games hold important playoff implications in the HealPoint standings for both the boys and girls team.

Making the night even more special will be a group of basketball fans who are residents of the Maine Veterans Home and have been in attendance at previous girls basketball games.

The Lady Vikings (11-1) will take the court at 5:30 against the Lady Stags, who bring a record of 9-3 into the game and are looking to climb into third place in AA North. The Vikings are trying to secure their #1 seed in AA North as they look to defend their 2018/19 State Championship.

“Overall, we have been playing very aggressive and fundamental basketball.” added head coach Nate Pellitier. “We are exciting to watch. There are not many teams who score 65 points per game and defensively, are holding most teams #1 scorer to less than half their scoring average.”

The Oxford Hills Boys play immediately after the girls and hope to build on their momentum following a victory against the Noble Knights, a 4-point loss to #2 seed Deering and winning the Christmas GoldRush Tournament at the Augusta Civic Center. “We’re progressing with each game.” commented Varsity head coach Scott Graffam. “This is a tough group of young men, who every game give maximum effort.”

Northeast Bank is sponsoring the evening of events and will be raffling off a beautiful Yeti Cooler to assist with program expenses and hosting the Maine Veterans. “Northeast Bank is a proud supporter of the Oxford Hills community and Vikings Basketball. We welcome the Veterans and wish the girls and boys programs a strong finish to the season.” said Chris Delamater. VP Director of Marketing.

