WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate Youth Program has announced that Lewiston High School student Elena Ray Clothier will join Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Angus King in representing Maine in the nation’s capital during the 58th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program Washington Week, March 7-14.

She will undergo an intensive weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it.

Clothier was selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation. Each student will receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

Clothier is a junior who serves on the Principal’s Advisory Group at the school. She is a member of the state champion Lewiston Mock Trial team and a member of the school lacrosse team and the Blue Notes vocal group. She has been selected to participate in programming from the Androscoggin Valley Education Collaborative.

Outside of school, Clothier volunteers with Seek Elderly Alone, Renew Courage & Hope visits members of her community. She plans to pursue a degree in political science and journalism.

