100 Years Ago 1920

Hold your Fords, here comes the parade Monday at noon. The Elks will give the big street parade that will herald the coming of their minstrel show Monday and Tuesday nights at the Empire Theater.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Maine officials began its sesquicentennial celebration Wednesday as several hundred persons jammed the state house for a joint legislative convention. The program was to formally kick-off the observance of Maine separating from Massachusetts in 1820.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The new State director for U.S. Senator Olympia Snowe of Maine told a meeting of the Oxford County Republican committee Tuesday night that Olympia Snowe fits well into the Senate. She is cut from the same cloth as Margaret Chase Smith and Bill Cohen.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

